CoinList Secures $10M Investment To Start Crypto Exchange

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Token sales platform CoinList said Wednesday it closed a $10 million fundraising round that will fund the launch of a cryptocurrency exchange, backed by investors including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, hedge fund Polychain Capital and venture capital firm The Collaborative Fund. San Francisco-based CoinList said its exchange will enable legally compliant cryptocurrency trading in 38 states, plus international jurisdictions. The company said its trading system will be compatible with bitcoin, ether and other digital currencies and the U.S. dollar. CoinList formed in 2017 to help digital technology startups launch token sales, such as initial coin offerings, in order to fund projects....

