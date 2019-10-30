BakerHostetler Guides Citymark On $69M Atlanta Purchase

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A venture of private equity shop Citymark Capital and InterCapital Group has picked up a pair of apartment complexes in the greater Atlanta metro area for $69.4 million, BakerHostetler-counseled Citymark said Wednesday. The deal is for Evergreen Park and Evergreen Terrace, which have 310 and 244 units, respectively, and are located in Fairburn, Georgia, south of Atlanta. Evergreen Park was built in 2002 while Evergreen Terrace was completed in 2008. Citymark Capital did not name the seller in its announcement on Wednesday. "Atlanta's strong job growth, which is expected to continue for the next decade, has fueled rental demand, particularly in...

