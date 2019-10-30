Wiretap Deal With UK Violates 4th Amendment, Congress Told

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom shouldn’t be able to wiretap or otherwise collect information from American citizens under its own legal standards, which “fall short” of the standards set by the Fourth Amendment, a coalition of human rights and privacy groups told congressional leaders Tuesday. Congress should formally condemn the government’s agreement, which will allow the U.K. to issue warrants for data from American entities without having to go through the U.S. legal system, and vice versa, the groups said in a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate committees on the judiciary and foreign relations. That’s because the United Kingdom’s...

