Selective Shirked Duty To Defend Contractor, Md. Court Says

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appellate court has affirmed that Selective Way Insurance Co. breached its duty to defend a general contractor in construction defect litigation and must therefore repay the builder's own insurer, Nationwide, nearly $1 million in defense costs. In a sprawling 70-page opinion issued Wednesday, a panel of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals said a trial court correctly concluded that Selective flouted its obligation to defend general contractor Questar Builders Inc. under a slew of policies issued to four subcontractors. According to the opinion, Selective's policies had extended coverage to Questar for any claims stemming from the builder's alleged failure...

