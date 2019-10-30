Pa. Justices To Weigh If Unfair-Trade Law Covers Gas Leases

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Wednesday agreed to weigh whether the state’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law allows the state to sue gas drillers on behalf of landowners who were allegedly made false promises about royalties and bonus payments in their leases. In identical orders granting appeals from Chesapeake Energy Corp. and Anadarko Petroleum Corp., the justices said they would consider a lower appellate court's ruling that Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro could use the consumer protection law to sue because the leases at issue were akin to property sales covered by the statute. Under the appeals from...

