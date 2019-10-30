Curaleaf Trims Pot Deal By $211M, Citing Market Changes

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Curaleaf said Wednesday it has cleared a regulatory hurdle in its acquisition of Cura Partners’ vaping business, but gave the deal what amounts to a nearly $211 million haircut in response to changing market conditions. The revised terms of the all-stock acquisition of Cura’s Select brand of cannabis vaporizers trimmed the shares payable to private equity-backed Cura at closing from 95.6 million to 55 million, or $286 million based on Curaleaf’s share price Wednesday. Select shareholders will be eligible for an earn-out of up to $200 million if the brand’s sales hit certain targets next year. “We remain extremely...

