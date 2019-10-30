DaVita Healthcare Beats Ex-Nurse's Bias Suit In 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday ruled that a former DaVita Healthcare registered nurse who claimed she was forced to quit due to race discrimination failed to show that offensive comments by a colleague were severe enough for her claims to reach a jury. A three-judge panel upheld a March 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Steven Paul Logan awarding summary judgment to DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc. over claims by Tanisha Tatum that she was subjected to a hostile work environment based on her race and that DaVita effectively forced her to quit by retaliating against her for complaining about workplace mistreatment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS