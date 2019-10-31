EU 'Monopoly' Case Could Be Game Changer For TM Owners

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- In a recent decision, the Board of Appeal of the European Union Intellectual Property Office held Hasbro Inc.’s trademark registration for its Monopoly game partially invalid. This decision, if it is not appealed, will have a significant impact on businesses’ brand protection strategies. The Five-Year Grace Period EU trademark owners are afforded a five-year grace period from registration, during which they can enforce their mark without being required to prove use for the registered goods and services. Once this period has expired, owners may be obliged to provide evidence that they have used the mark in commerce in order to rely on those...

