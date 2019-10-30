Ex-News Hosts Say Fox Should Follow NBC And Drop NDAs

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Ex-"Fox & Friends" host Gretchen Carlson and other former Fox News contributors are demanding to be released from nondisclosure agreements they say stopped them from speaking about sexual harassment they experienced at the network. Their move follows NBCUniversal’s decision Friday to release its workers from such agreements. Carlson and Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky appeared on "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday and called for Fox to follow NBCUniversal's lead and scrap NDAs, which Carlson and Roginsky said are used to silence and suppress women across industries. “It’s really a harasser’s best friend,” Carlson said. In 2016, Carlson was the first woman to file...

