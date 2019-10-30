Health Care Ad Agency Settles DOJ Fraud Claims For $70M

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A health care advertising company has agreed to pay $70 million to end a federal investigation into an alleged advertising fraud scheme that targeted the company’s clients, which primarily include pharmaceutical companies, and its lenders and investors, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Chicago-based Outcome Health has already paid out $65.4 million to victims of the fraud and agreed to set aside $4.5 million more for other victims, the DOJ said. The DOJ said executives and employees of Outcome, the business name of ContextMediaHealth LLC, schemed to sell clients advertising inventory it did not have and overbilled clients for advertising it...

