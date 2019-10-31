Medical E-Records Provider's $29M IP Claims Handed To Jury

Law360, Miami (October 31, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Counsel for electronic medical records provider Kipu Systems LLC urged federal jurors during closing arguments Thursday to focus their deliberations on what he called a “mountain of evidence” supporting the company's nearly $30 million claim that owners of a defunct South Florida drug treatment center ripped off its product. As the trial in Miami advanced toward its conclusion, attorney Christopher B. Spuches of Agentis PLLC walked the jury back through numerous emails between the defendants and side-by-side comparisons of the competing software systems shown during the eight prior days of testimony. He said the evidence shows the owners of Solutions Recovery...

