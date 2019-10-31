How DOJ Suit Could Affect Calif. Cap-And-Trade Plan

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A recent lawsuit filed by the Trump administration seeks to block a 6-year-old agreement between California and Quebec that links their respective cap-and-trade programs. The lawsuit, filed this week by the U.S. Department of Justice in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, asks that the court declare unconstitutional California’s agreement with Quebec which provides for the trading of cap-and-trade compliance instruments across the two jurisdictions. The complaint boils down to a claim that the agreement unconstitutionally interferes with foreign policy and the federal government’s “full and exclusive responsibility to conduct this nation’s foreign affairs.” California Air Resources Board chair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS