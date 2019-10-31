Former House Reps And GCs Push For Border Wall Appeal

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of former U.S. representatives and a group of former House general counsel told the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday the White House undermined Congress by declaring a “patently fictitious” national emergency in order to fund construction of a wall at the southern border. In two separate amicus briefs filed in support of a suit brought by the House against the Trump administration, a roster of former U.S. House of Representatives and eight former general counsel to the House told the appeals court that the use of tax dollars to build the border wall was previously rejected by Congress....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS