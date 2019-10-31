Fed. Circ. Told PTAB Standards 'Eviscerate' Patent Rights

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Retroactive application of the America Invents Act to pre-AIA patents violates the Constitution’s due process clause by subjecting them to a lower standard of proof than was available when they were issued, Enzo Life Sciences Inc. has told the Federal Circuit. Enzo said in its Wednesday petition for rehearing, either before the panel that backed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's gutting of its 2006 DNA testing patent in August or the full court, that patent challengers are using inter partes review to circumvent the higher standard of proof district courts rely on to invalidate patents. “This common scenario shows the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS