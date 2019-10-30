Mass. Judge Refuses To Halt Tweaked Statewide Vape Ban

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court on Wednesday declined to halt the state's ban on all vaping products less than a week after it was imposed, giving the nation's most aggressive response to the vaping crisis a reprieve in a bruising court battle but leaving its future uncertain as e-cigarette shops ready another salvo. Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins shot down an effort led by the industry group Vapor Technology Association to stop the latest version of the measure — which trimmed the freeze on vaping product sales to three months — from remaining in effect while the litigation plays out. He...

