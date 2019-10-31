HMRC Tells Top Court That Pension Transfer Liable For Tax

Law360, London (October 31, 2019, 7:05 PM GMT) -- A terminally ill woman transferred her pension to a new scheme two months before her death so that her sons could benefit from a payout, the U.K.’s tax authority said Thursday as it sought to convince the country’s highest court that the money is liable for inheritance tax. HM Revenue & Customs is seeking to uphold a decision by the Court of Appeal, which found in October 2018 that Rachel Staveley’s sons could not claim a death benefit payout from her pension until the government takes a substantial cut. The Supreme Court is being asked to weigh whether the decision of Staveley,...

