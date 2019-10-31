Pub And Hotel Revises Fire Suit Against Roofer, Insurer

Law360, London (October 31, 2019, 6:38 PM GMT) -- An English pub and hotel owner has revised its suit against a roofing company and its insurer, Tokio Marine Kiln, giving more reasons why it says repairmen caused a fire at the property but dropping down the damages sought by £2 million ($2.6 million). Suffolk-based SLA Property Company Ltd., the owner of The Stag pub and the Breckland Lodge, is suing Breckland Roofing Ltd., which it hired to do maintenance and repairs to the roof of the bar. Carried out in February 2018, the work included the use of a blow torch and was performed in such a way that the...

