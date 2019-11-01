NJ Atty's Legacy Spans From Shore To South America

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Attorney William J. Hughes, a former Democratic congressman known as a tireless advocate for southern New Jersey's environment and economy who later became an ambassador to Panama, died at his shore-area home Wednesday at age 87. The namesake of Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and the William J. Hughes Federal Aviation and Aeronautics Technical Center, the multifaceted attorney also dabbled in private practice and as a county prosecutor before spending two decades in the U.S. House of Representatives. His passing leaves a "huge void" for all who knew him, his family said in a statement Thursday....

