Pa. Justices To Say If Probationers Can Use Medical Marijuana

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania will take up a case backed by the American Civil Liberties Union over whether Pennsylvania state courts can consider medical marijuana use a violation of probation or parole, the court announced Wednesday. The justices wrote Wednesday that they would exercise the court’s “king’s bench” jurisdiction to instantly take up an appeal of the Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas’ policies prohibiting probationers and parolees from using medical marijuana while under court supervision. “The court finds that this case implicates substantial legal questions concerning matters of public importance, particularly in light of the allegation that other judicial...

