Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Gerard Fox Law reigned supreme on the legal lions list this week when the Ninth Circuit revived a client’s copyright suit against Taylor Swift, while Lewis Brisbois ended up among the legal lambs after client Rex Medical was hit with a $33.7 million medical device defect verdict. Legal Lions The Ninth Circuit on Monday revived a lawsuit filed by clients of Gerard Fox Law PC who accused Taylor Swift of ripping off lyrics for “Shake It Off” from their earlier song. The judge cited a century-old ruling that says it's “dangerous” for judges to quickly toss copyright suits. Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler...

