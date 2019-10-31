IP Law Group Urges High Court To Fix Patent Eligibility

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should clarify when medical diagnostic tests can be patent-eligible, a Chicago-based intellectual property organization said Thursday, joining a number of voices asking the justices to take on an appeal of a Federal Circuit ruling that invalidated a patent on a diagnostic test for an autoimmune disease for claiming a natural law. In an amicus brief, the Intellectual Property Law Association of Chicago urged the high court to grant Athena Diagnostics' petition for certiorari in its dispute with the Mayo Clinic after a split Federal Circuit ruled that Athena's patented method of diagnosing myasthenia gravis, a chronic disorder that causes waning muscle...

