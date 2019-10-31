Moody’s Can Use Market Sourcing For NY Franchise Tax

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Moody’s can use market-based sourcing for payment of corporation franchise tax to New York, the state Division of Tax Appeals has ruled, granting the financial services company a partial victory against the Department of Taxation and Finance. In an opinion dated Oct. 24, the New York Division of Tax Appeals granted Moody’s Corp. and its subsidiaries the right to use market-based sourcing, rather than cost-of-performance sourcing, for payments of franchise tax for the tax years 2011 to 2014. However, the opinion by Administrative Law Judge Dennis M. Galliher denied Moody’s the right to define the market as “the global investing public.”...

