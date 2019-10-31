Trans Bias Row Goes On As Justices Mull LGBTQ Protections

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal judge said Wednesday that he won’t pause a state legislative librarian’s Title VII benefits lawsuit while the U.S. Supreme Court decides if federal law protects trans people from employment discrimination. After reviewing arguments by Jennifer Fletcher and the state on whether he should stay the suit, which argues the state’s employee health plan violated Title VII when it refused to pay for Fletcher’s gender-affirming surgery, U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland issued an order siding with Fletcher and allowing the case to continue. “The court will proceed with the disposition of the pending cross-motions for summary judgment,” Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS