WTO Says Indian Export Subsidies Break Trade Rules

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A WTO dispute settlement panel ruled Thursday that India violated international trade rules with its extensive regime of export subsidies. In handing a win to the U.S., which had complained about the subsidies in March 2018, the World Trade Organization panel said that India was subsidizing exporters by exempting them from customs duties and a national tax, as well as by offering tax deductions and doling out notes that companies could use to pay off certain government debts. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer lauded the decision as a “resounding victory” for the U.S. “Under the leadership of President Trump, the United...

