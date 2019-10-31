Mich. House Passes Bill To Legalize And Tax Sports Betting

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Michigan House of Representatives has passed legislation to legalize sports betting and impose a new tax on betting operators’ adjusted gross receipts. State lawmakers passed the Lawful Sports Betting Act, or H.B. 4916, on Wednesday by a 63-45 vote. The legislation would legalize sports gambling and subject the adjusted gross receipts of sports betting operators to an 8.75% tax, though sports betting operations owned by Native American tribes would be excluded from the new tax. The tax would be collected on a monthly basis, according to the bill. The legislation authorizes cities and municipalities that had prior agreements to impose...

