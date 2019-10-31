Drillers On Edge As Pa. Justices Mull Consumer Law's Scope

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's highest court could paint another litigation bull's-eye on the backs of natural gas drillers if it allows state prosecutors to pursue consumer fraud cases on behalf of landowners who've inked gas production leases, experts say. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to review a lower appellate court's determination that Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro could sue Chesapeake Energy Corp. and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. under the state's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. It's a case of first impression that contemplates a major expansion of the law's scope, which would give the attorney general and district attorneys a green...

