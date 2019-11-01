Brazil Energy Co. Can Seek Docs From Execs For Arbitration

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday granted a Brazilian energy trading company's application to issue subpoenas to two U.S.-based executives for documents relevant to a pending arbitration in São Paulo. In a brief order that did not offer any reasoning, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom granted Bio Energias Comercializadora de Energia Ltda.'s request to serve subpoenas to Romeu de Aguiar Pradines Jr. and Amadeu Cruz Barbosa Filho under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code. Pradines and Barbosa control the parent companies of Vega Comercializadora de Energia Ltda., or Vega Energy, according to the discovery application. Bio Energias had asked the court on...

