Canadian Miner Wins $40M In Kazakhstan Uranium Plant Fight

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A Canadian mining company has been awarded more than $40 million in a dispute with Kazakhstan stemming from the company's investment in a uranium-processing facility — an award the central Asian nation noted fell far short of the $1.9 billion the company had sought. World Wide Minerals Ltd. said Thursday that an international tribunal had issued the award on Oct. 29 after concluding that the former Soviet state had improperly withheld a uranium export license, violating a treaty between Canada and the U.S.S.R. The tribunal awarded more than $40 million, plus "a substantial portion" of the company's legal costs and fees,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS