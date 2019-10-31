Texas Court Undoes Part Of $25M Default Award In Valve Row

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday undid a portion of a $25 million no-answer default judgment in favor of Kobi International in a dispute over custom plug valves for a pipeline project, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to support $4.5 million of the unliquidated damages awarded by the lower court. The lawsuit stems from a $1.25 million purchase order in 2012 for custom plug valves Kobi sought from AES Valves LLC for a project in Peru, which Kobi said were defective and never adequately repaired. It won more than $25 million in damages in July 2017, and AES filed a restricted...

