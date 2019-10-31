6th Circ. Says Hostile Manager's Bias Suit Falls Flat

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A former packaging company manager was lawfully fired shortly after returning to work from prostate cancer treatment since the company credibly determined he had browbeaten subordinates to control their actions, the Sixth Circuit ruled Thursday, rejecting the worker's bid to revive his discrimination and retaliation claims. A three-judge panel upheld an order by U.S. District Judge William Lynn Campbell last year awarding summary judgment to Georgia-based Graphic Packaging International Inc. over claims by James Williams that he was illegally fired because of his age and because he suffered from prostate cancer. The ex-employee's suit alleged a slew of violations, including that...

