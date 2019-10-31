6th Circ. Revives Benefits Bid From Nurse With Leukemia

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit ruled Thursday that Principal Life Insurance Co. needs to reconsider denying disability benefits to a nurse who struggled to afford her health care, holding that the insurer failed to take into consideration the actual duties of her job. The majority of the three-judge panel held in its opinion that Principal Life's denial of short-term, long-term and total disability benefits to Susan Card after she was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia was arbitrary and capricious, reversing the district court's finding to the contrary and remanding the case back to the insurer. "Principal Life's repeated reliance on only objective...

