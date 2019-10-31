Vague Insurance Test May Spur Erratic Green Card Decisions

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's recent proclamation requiring overseas green card applicants to show they can afford health insurance could lead to inconsistent decisions among consular officers entrusted with new responsibilities. The proclamation — set to take effect Nov. 3 — will require people applying for green cards at consulates to show they will be able to get an approved health insurance plan within 30 days of arriving in the U.S., or else show they are wealthy enough to cover anticipated future medical costs. But that latter part of the test imbues consular officers with expanded discretion to make decisions about an applicant's...

