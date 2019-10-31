Vanda Pharma Wants Del. Derivative Suit Moved to NY

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals told a Delaware federal judge Thursday it wants to move a derivative suit against it to New York, where two other cases against it are pending. If the suit must stay in Delaware, the company said in its transfer motion, then the Delaware court should wait to see what happens with other cases in the Eastern District of New York before proceeding. The company argued that it should face all three of its pending shareholder lawsuits — two derivative and one by a proposed class of investors — in the same federal district court in New York rather than...

