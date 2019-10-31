Judge Wrong To Let IRS Seize Law Firm's Files, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A magistrate judge was wrong to authorize IRS agents to seize an attorney’s records and decide what was protected by attorney-client privilege because that power is reserved for the judicial branch, a panel of Fourth Circuit judges ruled Thursday. Only the judicial branch of government, not the Internal Revenue Service, can decide whether a communication is privileged, the panel said. The circuit court reversed a district court’s order permitting the government to review the seized materials and remanded the case back for appropriate rulings. The search and seizure of the law office of an unnamed Maryland attorney also resulted in subverting attorney-client...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS