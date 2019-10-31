Retail Platform B8ta Closes $50M Series C Funding Round

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- B8ta, a retail-as-a-service company that allows brands to place products in retail environments with a focus on providing particular experiences, closed its latest funding round with $50 million in contributions, the company announced Thursday. California-based b8ta said that its Series C funding round was led by Evolution Ventures and included returning investors Macy’s, Khosla Ventures and Peak State Ventures. The company gives brands an opportunity to have products in physical retail locations so that consumers can find and use new, innovative products before buying. “Stores today are serving as story-telling platforms for brands rather than sales channels. Product discovery and sales...

