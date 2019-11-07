Blankingship & Keith Lands Litigation Pro In Virginia Office

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 1:00 PM EST) -- A former member of Stites & Harbison with experience handling business tort, corporate governance, trusts and estates, construction, and intellectual property litigation has joined Blankingship & Keith as as a principal in its civil litigation practice. Robert E. Scully, Jr. joins Blankingship & Keith PC’s civil litigation practice in Virginia after spending more than 12 years as a member of Stites & Harbison PLLC. Scully has more than 38 years experience of first-chair trial experience in federal and state courts in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. Scully told Law360 that he is excited to join the firm and said...

