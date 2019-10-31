Bayou Steel Creditors Say Sale Timeline Pushed Back

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors of bankrupt steel mill operator Bayou Steel on Thursday told the Delaware bankruptcy court the company's planned rapid-fire sale will be slightly delayed to give more time to attract the maximum possible bid. While saying it still has a serious objection to how much power the proposed bid procedures would give Bayou's lenders, the unsecured creditors committee said it has reached a deal to give potential bidders a little more time and the committee more of a voice in the process. "The committee believes that the parties are in agreement on a revised timeline extending certain deadlines by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS