‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Says Market Hijacking Suit Short On Evidence

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Prominent bitcoin investor Roger Ver told a Florida federal judge on Wednesday that a suit accusing him of participating in the "hijacking" of a software upgrade for Bitcoin Cash has no direct evidence to lean on. Sometimes referred to in the cryptocurrency industry as "Bitcoin Jesus," Ver said the suit brought by United American Corp. against a variety of individuals and entities rests on a mountain of circumstantial evidence that is still unable to tie him into an alleged conspiracy to wrest control of the Bitcoin Cash network. In fighting Ver's bid to dismiss the case, UAC does not even dispute...

