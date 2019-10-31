Starbucks Beats Woman's Suit Over Hot Tea Burn

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A woman who sued Starbucks after she was burned by hot tea lost her lawsuit against the Seattle-based chain when a Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge on Thursday said she hadn't put forth any evidence showing her injuries were Starbucks' fault. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacob Hart apparently wasn't convinced by Karen Maneri's claims that Starbucks was at fault in the January 2017 incident at issue, in which a Venti Mint Majesty Tea Maneri had picked up from a drive-thru window spilled on her leg as she entered her driveway. Maneri claimed Starbucks was negligent by serving her tea that was too hot,...

