Praxair Says Recent Ruling Won't 'Devastate' Medical Patents

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Urging the full Federal Circuit on Thursday to deny Mallinckrodt’s petition for rehearing of a panel decision upholding the invalidity of five patents covering its respiratory drug Inomax, Praxair Inc. said the decision won’t ravage selective treatment patents as Mallinckrodt contends. Mallinckrodt had argued in its Sept. 26 petition for rehearing before the full court that the split panel decision holding the claims invalid for claiming only a law of nature “devastates selective treatment claims” and would jeopardize advances in precision medicine. But Praxair Inc. said in its Oct. 31 response to Mallinckrodt’s petition that the nonprecedential ruling “is not the...

