EdgeMarc Energy Says It Has Ch.11 Exit Plan

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas producer EdgeMarc Energy Holdings has told a Delaware bankruptcy court to turn down a motion to liquidate the company, saying it is close to a settlement that will allow it to wind up its Chapter 11 case. In a motion filed Thursday, EdgeMarc asked the court to deny or at least delay for a month a request by the unsecured creditors committee to convert the case to a Chapter 7, saying it has proposed a deal to the committee, its debtor-in-possession lender and other key stakeholders that will provide a path out of bankruptcy for the company....

