Judge Wants Key Trump Impeachment Witness Suit Expedited

Law360, Washington (October 31, 2019, 11:51 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared ready to resolve a dispute over whether the White House can lawfully block its former deputy national security adviser from testifying before three House congressional committees involved in Democrats' impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. During a nearly 30-minute long status conference, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ordered attorneys for Charles Kupperman, House Democrats and the president to show up for oral arguments on Dec. 10 and to submit filings in mid-November and early December. Close to the end of the hearing, U.S. Department of Justice attorney Elizabeth Shapiro said federal attorneys would need more time...

