Fla. Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced To 30 Years Behind Bars

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The leader of a Florida-based drug trafficking scheme was sentenced to 30 years in prison for distributing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills that were made to look like oxycodone over the course of four years, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington handed down the sentence after Dion Gregory Fisher, 33, was convicted in June of several counts of drug distribution and money laundering, the DOJ said. According to prosecutors, Fisher sometimes moved up to 3,000 pills a week and used the cash he made to buy a host of luxury vehicles, including an...

