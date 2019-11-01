Man Can't Prove Colgate Shave Talc Caused Mesothelioma

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A California man who claims Colgate-Palmolive shave talc he used as a teenager gave him mesothelioma has hit a dead end after a California appeals court found he'd failed to prove that the talc he used contained asbestos. In an eight-page, unpublished opinion filed Monday, a three-judge panel affirmed a trial court's decision to end Richard Berg's suit on summary judgment for lack of evidence. While Berg's expert, a geologist, had testified that the type of talc he claims to have used as a teenager does contain some asbestos, the panel said there's no way to prove that the specific "four...

