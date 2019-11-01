Welch Fights Rehiring Worker Accused Of Sex Harassment

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Welch Foods Inc. has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to strike down an arbitrator's award forcing the company to reinstate a male worker who was fired for allegedly making sexually explicit and misogynist remarks, saying the decision is at odds with sexual harassment law. In the complaint filed Thursday, the producer of grape juices, jams and jellies said the arbitrator was out of line to side with Teamsters Local 397 and reduce the company's discipline for the male worker, who was unnamed in the complaint and referred to only as the "grievant," since the order to reinstate him violates public policy....

