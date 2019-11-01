Ascendas To Buy 30 Business Parks For $1.22B

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Singapore’s Ascendas plans to acquire 30 business park properties in the U.S. and Singapore for 1.66 billion Singaporean dollars ($1.22 billion), financed in part by an upcoming SG$1.3 billion rights issue, the real estate investment trust’s manager said Friday. The deal will see Ascendas REIT take on 28 U.S. properties in Raleigh, North Carolina, Portland, Oregon, and San Diego and two business park properties in Singapore, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd. said. The seller, CapitaLand Ltd., is a controlling unitholder of the Ascendas REIT and a controller shareholder of its manager, according to the announcement. The proposed acquisition stands to bolster...

