Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed an executive directive reaffirming that the state recognizes tribal sovereignty and the right to self-governance of federally recognized tribes in the state, formalizing the consultation process between tribes and state agencies. Executive Directive 2019-17 outlines that regular consultation between tribes and tribal agencies is essential to ensuring that the state meets its obligations to tribes, with every department and agency ordered to "adopt and implement" processes for communicating with tribes on a government-to-government basis. The directive is designed to build off a 2002 agreement that the state entered into with several federally recognized tribes....

