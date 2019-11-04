Uber, Lyft Say NM Cab Co. Didn't Fix Unfair Practices Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:40 PM EST) -- Uber and Lyft have urged a New Mexico federal court to toss a renewed suit from a cab company alleging they operated illegally in the state's market without the proper certifications, arguing that the ride-hailing outfits still don’t qualify as transportation service providers under New Mexico law. Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. each filed motions Thursday seeking to dismiss a suit from Albuquerque Cab Co. Inc. that accuses them of violating New Mexico’s Motor Carrier Act and Unfair Practices Act by operating in the state without authorization until 2016. The companies argued that the initial complaint was tossed in March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS