Chinese Real Estate Tech Co. Raises $78M In Cooley-Led IPO

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Real estate technology company Fangdd on Friday raised $78 million in a Cooley LLP-led initial public offering that saw the Chinese company price at the bottom of its expected range. Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an online real estate marketplace, priced 6 million American depositary shares at $13 each, at the low end of its $13 to $15 per-share target. The company also ultimately offered 1 million fewer shares than originally anticipated, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fangdd plans to use the proceeds to bolster its research and development capabilities and invest in technology and marketing, SEC...

