Worker Embezzled $8.5M From Pa. Construction Co., Feds Say

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The former controller of a Pittsburgh-area construction company is facing federal criminal charges alleging that she embezzled more than $8.5 million from her employer over the course of a decade. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a criminal information filed Thursday that Sue O’Neill exploited her position with Marco Contractors Inc. to repeatedly siphon money out of the company to pay for personal expenses and to fund a separate business entity, Bulldog Contractors LLC, that she established with an unidentified accomplice. “O’Neill and [the accomplice] used the funds for their own benefit and for the benefit of Bulldog Contractors LLC by...

